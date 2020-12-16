Gal Gadot Gets Emotional As 6-Year-Old ‘Wonder Woman’ Superfan With Muscular Dystrophy Tells Her ‘You Helped Me Fight On’

Gal Gadot continues to have a huge impact on her fans, and they her.

The actress got emotional during an appearance on Tuesday’s “The One Show” as the hosts shared an adorable video from six-year-old Carmela Chillery Watson, who was diagnosed with LMNA-related congenital muscular dystrophy in 2017.

In September, Carmela walked a kilometre a day for 30 days dressed as Wonder Woman with her mother Lucy to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy U.K.

"It's not about me, I'm just a vessel" Shout out to all the true Wonder Women out there ❤♀ @GalGadot opens up on what it means to her to be able to inspire young girls all over the world 👉 https://t.co/fYSJsHz16B #TheOneShow | @missalexjones | @jjenas8 pic.twitter.com/gYFQfTp9O0 — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) December 15, 2020

The youngster told Gadot in a sweet clip, “You helped me fight on living with muscular dystrophy and you inspired me to do my exercises daily to help stay strong.

“Thank you for donating to my Wonder Woman walk. You helped me and other children have hope.”

Gadot, a mother of two daughters, has been busy promoting “Wonder Woman 1984”.

She said of the message, “That’s made my day. It’s the best.

“It’s a privilege to be able to affect these precious girls and give them strength. Carmela is a true Wonder Woman. She fights for her goal and she shows that she doesn’t let anything stop her.”

Gadot thrilled Carmela in September after she donated £3,442 to her JustGiving page.