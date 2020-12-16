Kaley Cuoco Reacts To Question About Ex Henry Cavill On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Kaley Cuoco is keeping mum about her old relationships.

On Tuesday night, the “Flight Attendant” star appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and was asked a not-so-thinly veiled fan question about her ex, “Man of Steel” star Henry Cavill.

“Kaley, is the Man of Steel really made of steel?” host Andy Cohen asked her.

“Oh my God!” Cuoco reacted, breaking into laughter. “I don’t know. I never say, ‘I don’t know.’ I always have an answer, but I don’t know.”

Cuoco and Cavill dated in 2013, though the relationship only lasted about 10 days.

Also on the show, Cuoco talked about whether fans will get a second season of “The Flight Attendant”.

“I hope so,” she said. “It was meant to be a limited series, for sure, but we’re hoping. We’d actually really like to do a season 2.”

Later, Cohen took Cuoco on a tour of some of her past fashion choices, asking her to rate them in a game of “Baggage Claim It Or Not?”

“I do not claim it, that is terrible,” she said of one outfit she wore on a red carpet in 2003.

To another all-black outfit, Cuoco remarked, “I wore that to a Christmas party? They should not have let me in.”