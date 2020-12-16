Chris Harrison Dishes On ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Tayshia ‘Has Some Answers That She Needs To Get’

Chris Harrison is preparing for an explosive finale of “The Bachelorette”.

“Good Morning America” caught up with the “Bachelor” host ahead of next week’s season 16 finale. The way Harrison sees it, Tayshia has some things to figure out.

“We just had this great group of guys after Clare and they were a little bit cheated out of their experience of finding love too. It’s been an extraordinary season,” Harrison said. “She’s ready for a man to get down on one knee and propose to her.”

“Each of these guys are all amazing in their own ways, but also some red flags and some things that maybe Tayshia needs to watch out for heading into this final week,” he continued. “Tayshia has one final week to figure this out and she has some answers that she needs to get and this is not going to be easy.”

The two-night season finale of “The Bachelorette” takes place on Monday, Dec. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 22.