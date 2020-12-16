Kate Middleton’s Friend Shares Details About Duchess’ Family Life: ‘She’s No Pushover’

Kate Middleton may be a royal but she tries to make her family life as normal as possible for the kids.

Kate, who shares Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 with husband of almost 10 years Prince William, tends to split the family time between Norfolk and Kensington Palace.

A friend tells People the Duchess of Cambridge is “very chilled at home,” adding: “It’s a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There’s airs and graces.”

However, the friend adds, “When you see her behind closed doors with the children, she’s a very confident mom, and she’s no pushover. The children get told off if they act up.”

And you won’t be seeing Kate all glammed up for the school run, with the friend sharing: “There are no blow-dries—it’s always hair up in a ponytail. She’s either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologizing as she’s late for the school run before dashing off. It’s the life of a working mom with three young children—just a different sort of day job to most.”

A source says of Kate wanting to bring up her kids as normal as possible, “She is doing that to help her children be more grounded and keep their reality in check. That’s what really matters to her.”

Kate regularly visits Mable’s Paint Pot near the royals’ Amner Hall home, with the family being known to spend the afternoon painting pottery and picking up candy.

William and Kate also head out for date nights at the local pubs, with a local telling the mag: “They were talking about home life and the children—just like any other parents on a night out. You were just struck by what a normal lovely couple they are.”

Kate also has the help of the family’s nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, who has been with them since 2014, when George was just eight months old.

Natasha Archer, her stylist and personal assistant, helps her out a lot as well.

“If you look at the people around her, it’s a tight team,” says the source. “She would be lost without Maria, Tash, and everyone. They work very hard, but they make it possible for Kate to juggle everything.”

“She’s not scared to share experiences she’s had in her own life in raising her three children,” shares Cat Ross, CEO of Baby Basics, where Kate volunteered over the summer.

The source continues, “Kate is living the life that she talks about. She’s at the centre of her family and then she’s dealing with the other things afterward.”