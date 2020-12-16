David Beckham Tells ‘Uncle’ Elton John To ‘Watch Out’ For Son Cruz’s Piano Skills

David Beckham and Elton John. Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for U.S. Fund for UNICEF

David Beckham’s got one very talented kid.

On Tuesday, the soccer star shared a video on his Instagram account of his son Cruz playing piano and warned friend Elton John to keep an eye out for the young musician.

In the video, Cruz plays a piano rendition of the Van Halen classic “Jump”, absolutely nailing the song.

John is a close friend of the Beckham family and has often joined them on vacation.