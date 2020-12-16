Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Killer TikTok Moves With Daughter Natasha Bure

Candace Cameron Bure is hopping on the TikTok trend.

Bure and her daughter Natasha Bure teamed up to show everyone the “Fuller House” actress can keep up with all the hottest dance moves. On Monday, Natasha, 22, uploaded a TikTok video of the mother-daughter duo delivering a synchronized dance to late rapper Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love”.

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Insists Sex ‘Is Something To Be Celebrated

The actress later shared the video to her Instagram, writing, “This is what @natashabure and I do after everyone goes to bed. And by everyone, I mean Val and Boris.”

Bure, 44, and Montreal Canadiens alum Valeri Bure, 46, share two children: daughter Natasha and sons Lev Valerievich Bure, 20, and Maksim Valerievich Bure, 18.