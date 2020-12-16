Bella Twins Open Up About Mom’s Emergency Surgery

Nikki and Brie Bella are speaking candidly about their mom’s emergency brain surgery.

The Bella Twins chatted with “Dr. Oz” to dish on their mother’s condition. Their mom Kathy was previously diagnosed with Bell’s palsy. The condition, which generally involves temporarily losing control of facial muscle on the affected side of the face, is generally not dangerous.

“It was actually very shocking, I feel like I went numb, I think because you just don’t ever expect hearing something bad about your parents,” Nikki shared. “My mom is the rock of our family and you just always think they’re going to be the strongest person you know for the rest of your life.”

“When she first told us about being diagnosed with that,” she continued, “I feel like I didn’t even know how to react because I was just shocked, because I didn’t understand what did that mean? Like, is this permanent? Does this mean something else? It was really hard.”

Unfortunately, the family were informed in June that Kathy would need emergency surgery. Kathy bounced back and actually appeared on Dr. Oz with her daughters.

“Well, it was crazy because the doctors, they did ask my mom,” Brie recalled. “They were like, ‘Do you want to hold your future grandkids before you have the surgery?’ because they don’t know the outcome of the surgery, and my mom called and asked us, ‘Should I wait?’ Because Nicole and I were due in three weeks.”

“My mom’s surgery was three weeks before we were going to have the babies, and my mom is like, ‘Should I wait so I can make sure I hold my grandkids?’ And Nicole and I are like, ‘No, Mom,'” she added. “This is your health, this is your life, this is an emergency. You need to do this and we believe that you’re going to be able to hold your grandkids. But to be asked that and then to have your mom call you and ask your advice on that, it just made everything so real and so scary and the seriousness of all of it.”

The Bella Twins also dished on their baby boys following in their WWE tag-team footsteps.

“I feel like there’s a built-in tag team here,” Nikki gushed. “And it’s neat because so much of the times sons follow in their father’s footsteps, and I think in this case, which goes still for Buddy with Bryan, but in this case, it’s going to be like the boys will follow in their mommy’s footsteps.”

“When we see them laying next to each other Buddy will kind of rollover and grab Matteo, and we’re like, ‘Oh, that’s a good lock or grab an arm,'” Brie teased.