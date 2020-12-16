Ringo Starr Is Joined By Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Sheryl Crow & More For New Track ‘Here’s To The Nights’

Ringo Starr has been joined by a number of A-list musicians for his new song “Here’s to the Nights”.

Diane Warren wrote the recently released track, with Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Finneas, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Lenny Kravitz, Ben Harper, Dave Grohl, Jenny Lewis, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton, and Yola providing backing vocals.

The singers join forces to sing the chorus, “Here’s to the nights we won’t remember/With the friends we won’t forget/May we think of them forever/As the days that were the best.”

“When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it,” Starr said in a statement, according to UDiscoverMusic.

“This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in.

“I wanted it out in time for New Year’s because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget — and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021.”

Starr’s latest release features on his upcoming EP Zoom In, set to arrive March 19, 2021.

Zoom In will follow Starr’s 2019 solo album What’s My Name.