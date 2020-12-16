Jeremih Talks About Severe COVID-19 Battle: ‘I Had To Learn How To Walk Again’

Jeremih is back and on the road to recovery.

On Tuesday, the singer appeared on “Sway’s Universe” along with friend Chance the Rapper and talked about his serious battle with COVID-19 over the last month.

“What I can say is, man, it definitely is real,” he said. “I didn’t take it for granted. And truth be told, I’m a living, walking testimony. To let y’all know, I was really down bad for the last month and a half. While I was in there — you know, I don’t even remember the day I went in. That’s how messed up I was.”

The 33-year-old also said that his memory of his hospitalization in the ICU was so hazy he had to look at photos to help him remember the experience.

“I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half,” Jeremih said. “I was really, like, in a dream, and I ain’t gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light.

“What I ended up having was called a [multisystem] inflammatory syndrome: MIS. All my organs became inflamed. My heart started beating irregularly, my kidneys went out, my liver started to go bad. Mind you, I didn’t know what was going on at the time. I was out.”

Talking about his recovery once he’d been through the worst of it, Jeremih revealed, “I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that.”

“I look at it as kind of somewhat of a blessing now, as crazy as it might sound. I needed to sit down. I needed to take a break.”