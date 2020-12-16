George Clooney Is Confident ‘There’s Always Going To Be A Great Space For Cinema’

George Clooney is confident that movie theatres are here to stay.

Clooney, 59, spoke at length about the future of cinema in a conversation with Variety‘s Claudia Eller. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has buckled the foundation of traditional movie-watching; however, many believe it is simply accelerating its inevitable extinction at the hands of streaming. The Oscar-nominated director and Academy Award-winning Best Actor disagrees.

“The truth of the matter is there’s always going to be a great space for cinema. People have to get out of the house,” Clooney asserted. “I can’t keep saying to my wife, ‘Let’s watch TV tonight.'”

Clooney actually released “The Midnight Sky”, which he directed and stars in, through Netflix on Dec. 11.

“What [streaming] has done is provide thousands and thousands of new jobs for actors, writers, directors, and producers who are making some really interesting content,” he insisted. “It’s given new filmmakers, young people, and minorities opportunities to work, so there’s nothing but good that comes out of this.“

Clooney urges for government intervention in aiding traditional movie theatres.

“We should be giving federal aid to the theatres,” Clooney argued. “The movie industry, Hollywood, which everybody loves to crap all over, is one of the largest exporters of original product in the United States. I would make the argument that they should be subsidizing the theatres and keeping everybody afloat.”