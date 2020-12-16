Jamie Dornan Says He’s Not Drinking ‘For The Rest Of The Year’ After Overindulging During Lockdown

Jamie Dornan is following in his wife’s footsteps.

In the new issue of Wonderland, the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star spoke with actress Eve Hewson and revealed that he has decided to take a break from drinking.

“I have decided not to drink for the rest of the year,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “I’m on Day 5 – I know, I look so good – but I am trying not to just for the craic.”

Asked what the point of not drinking is, Dornan admitted, “That’s something I am asking myself! Because my wife is not really drinking, [my wife] Millie’s been off the booze for a while actually…”

He continued, “So it’s kind of to support that a wee bit. It’s just you get into such a thing of doing it all the time particularly in lockdown.”