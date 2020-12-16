George Clooney Expresses Need To ‘Keep The Eye On The Ball’ Of Black Lives Matter

George Clooney wants to remind everyone that Black lives matter and more needs to be done to ensure that they do.

Clooney touched on 2020 in an interview with Variety.

“[On the whole], it was a terrible year,” Clooney expressed. “It started with Kobe Bryant dying and went downhill from there. I remember when Chadwick Boseman died. I didn’t know he was sick. No one knew he was sick, and I remember that gut-punch feeling like this year is just designed to test our mettle and make us wonder when is this going to stop.”

The Academy Award-winning Best Actor and Oscar-nominated director also touched on the peak of the Black Lives Matter movement and how important it is to keep the conversation going. Clooney specifically touched on efforts to put minorities in decision-making positions.

“There was that moment after George Floyd where [the atmosphere] was really electric. I went to companies and said this is the time for you to be donating money to these [diversity and inclusion] causes, and corporations were so clear that they needed to be more involved, and they jumped.”

“You did see the commitment to it. Now the question is about the follow-through because the follow-through is very different from everything happening in the heat of the moment. I think it’s incumbent on all of us to continue to force that argument,” he said. “And hold people’s feet to the fire as much as possible and to keep pushing these people in positions of power to be more inclusive.”

Clooney, 59, remains optimistic that meaningful change can continue to be made.

“The white heat of protest has gone away for now, and sometimes the eye gets taken off the ball,” he said. “So let’s hope that there are things we can do to keep the eye on the ball.”