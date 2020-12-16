Princess Beatrice Responds After Being Accused Of Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Princess Beatrice has responded to claims she broke London, U.K., lockdown restrictions by dining in a fancy restaurant with a group of people last week.

According to the Independent, Beatrice was seen at Mayfair dinery Isabel with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and four others from different households.

Guests included former Roberto Cavalli designer Peter Dundas, who posted a photo of himself next to Beatrice on Instagram. Both wore masks but failed to social distance.

A spokesperson for Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi said the group were meeting at Isabel for work reasons, and therefore weren’t breaking lockdown rules.

“This was a midweek Wednesday evening, work-related, business development dinner, it was held in compliance with all government guidelines, the dinner was held in the early evening and all parties left in good time before the government curfew,” the spokesperson told the Mirror.

“Strict masks were worn in line with the government advice.”

At the time of the dinner, London was in Tier 2. This meant it was illegal to socialize inside restaurants with people from outside your household. However, work meetings were allowed under the regulations. London has since moved into Tier 3 due to rising coronavirus cases.