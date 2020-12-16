Whoopi Goldberg Spills On Some Of Her Ideas For ‘Sister Act 3’

While production for “Sister Act 3” has yet to begin, Whoopi Goldberg is sharing some potential ideas for the film.

The actress, 65, who is set to reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier in the newly announced Disney+ sequel, joined Stephen Colbert on Global’s “The Late Show” on Tuesday, 27 years after “Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit”.

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Returning For ‘Sister Act 3’, Tyler Perry To Produce

“People are like in their 90s and they’re doing sequels,” she said. “I thought, Well, if everybody else is doing it… Everyone seems to be able to do it and I thought those nuns deserve to have another go around.”

But when it comes to a title, Goldberg offered, “‘Oh My God It Still Fits'” and ‘Blacker in the Habit’.”

RELATED: ‘Blue Bloods’ Producer Talks Tackling Pandemic, Return Of Whoopi Goldberg As New Season Kicks Off

“Sister Act 3” was part of a huge Disney announcement last week, the company also announced a slew of new content and sequels.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.