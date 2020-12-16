‘Night Court’ Sequel Series In Development With John Larroquette Returning

Court is getting back in session.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC is currently developing a sequel series to the ’80s comedy “Night Court”.

Original star John Larroquette is set to return for the new series, along with newcomer Melissa Rauch from “The Big Bang Theory”.

The script is being written by “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” alum Dan Rubin, and will centre on Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of original main character Judge Harry Stone, played by the late Harry Anderson.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Abby is the presiding judge over the night shift of Manhattan’s arraignment court.

The original “Night Court” ran for nine seasons from 1984 to 1992.