Simon Cowell Rides Jet Ski 4 Months After Breaking Back In Bike Accident

Simon Cowell isn’t just surviving, he’s thriving! More than four months after breaking his back in a bike accident, the 61-year-old America’s Got Talent judge was spotted out on a jet ski in Barbados with his longtime love, Lauren Silverman. The pair had fun at Brandon’s Beach and Rascal’s Waterpark.

The British TV personality looked to be fully recovered, driving the jet ski shirtless with blue board shorts and an orange life jacket.

Back in August, Cowell spent six hours in surgery, and underwent a number of procedures and fusions, including having a metal rod inserted in his back after falling off his electric bike. ET recently learned he’s recovering with daily physical activity, including walking and swimming.

The father of 6-year-old son, Eric, is also spending time with family and working on ideas for his existing shows as well as development on new programs.

Back in October, sources told ET that Cowell was recovering “ahead of what was expected.”

“He’s doing over 10,000 steps a day as well as swimming to get his back strong and healed again,” the sources said at the time. “He no longer needs to wear a back brace all the time.”

