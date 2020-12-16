Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Out Son Moses For Stealing Half Her Sandwich

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lunch game is on point.

However, the lifestyle guru’s sandwich looked so good this week that half of it was stolen by her 14-year-old son Moses.

Paltrow shared a snap of the teen in the background, joking he was “pretending he didn’t eat” some of her yummy-looking food.

The Goop star shares Moses and her 16-year-old daughter Apple with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

Paltrow regularly posts about family life, with her also speaking to Jimmy Kimmel about her son earlier this year.

She told the host, referencing her work: “You know, it’s funny actually, my son said to me the other day—he was like, ‘You know, at first, I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website. And now I think it’s a great thing.’

“He’s like, ‘You’re a feminist, mom. You’re a badass.’ I was like, ‘Thank you.'”