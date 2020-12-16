Patti LaBelle On Her Republican Nephew: ‘I Didn’t Choose My Family’

Patti LaBelle loves her nephew regardless of their differences.

In a new interview with O: The Oprah Magazine, the legendary singer opens up about her nephew and adopted son Byl Holte, who has been vocal in his conservative politics and “anti-feminist” positions on social media.

RELATED: Patti LaBelle Says Instantly Iconic ‘Verzuz’ Shoe Kick Gave Her Scars On Her Knees

“Guess what? I didn’t choose my family. I choose my friends,” LaBelle said. “I love Billy. He has a Republican mind. And, guess what? I don’t. But do I hate him for having the mind that he has? No, I can’t.”

The 76-year-old also revealed that she had just gotten off the phone with Holte before the interview.

RELATED: Dolly Parton And Patti LaBelle Go Viral Playing Their Nails In This Clip

“He was saying, ‘I love you and I’m so sorry,’” LaBelle said. “You give people chances, when sometimes, they don’t even know what they’re doing or why. So I can’t beat him up for the rest of his life. I decided to take the high road with him by letting him know that you make mistakes — but when my name comes in that mistake, that’s a no-no. Certain things happen in life, and I just keep going on, because I love him.”