Andy Cohen Says He’s A Member Of The Mile High Club

Andy Cohen is a member of the mile high club.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host asked guests Anderson Cooper and Kaley Cuoco whether they’d ever had sex on a plane.

“Have either of you ever joined the mile high club?” Cohen asked, before adding, “I’m in it.”

“Are you?!” Cooper questioned. “When?!”

“On a commercial flight to France,” Cooper went on, before insisting “just don’t worry about it” as Cooper started asking more questions.

He did confirm though that it was not with a flight attendant.

Cohen isn’t the only celeb to confirm he’s joined the mile high club.

The likes of Jamie Foxx and Cara Delevingne are among those to have spoken about it.

The flight chat was a nice segue into Cuoco’s new show “The Flight Attendant”.