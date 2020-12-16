Steve-O And Johnny Knoxville Hospitalized Just Two Days Into Shooting ‘Jackass 4’

The “Jackass” guys are up to their old, dangerous tricks.

In a video posted to his website, Bam Margera revealed that his co-stars Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville were both hospitalized just two days into shooting “Jackass 4”.

The accident apparently occurred during a stunt gone wrong involving a treadmill.

“Second day of filming ‘Jackass’ and already Steve-O and Knoxville are hospitalized by jumping on a full-speed treadmill with band equipment, like a f**king tuba,” Margera laughed. “So I’m here at the clinic now taking a piss test. Rock and roll. Oh yeah, I’ve got some scars, too.”

Margera then showed off the bloody streaks on his own fist.

The film is the first new entry in the series since 2010’s “Jackass 3D” and star Ryan Dunn’s death in a car accident in 2011. In 2013, the crew released the spin-off movie “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”, starring Knoxville.

“Jackass 4” is set to hit theatres March 5, 2021.