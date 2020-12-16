Carrie Underwood On Mike Fisher Gifting Her Cows For Christmas: ‘I Love Them, They Make Me Happy’

Carrie Underwood’s Christmas wish has come true.

The country superstar’s husband Mike Fisher recently revealed via his Instagram story that he was attending a cattle auction to purchase his wife two cows for their growing farm on their Nashville property.

While catching up with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey about her Christmas album My Gift, Underwood revealed she actually asked for the cattle, and Fisher did not disappoint.

“He got me cows, which is what I wanted,” gushes the singer. “They’re my favourite animal. I love them, they make me so happy. I don’t want them for any purpose, just to love them.”

While Fisher nailed it in the gift department this year, Underwood admits buying presents for others is not exactly her forte.

“I’m actually not a good gift giver,” she reveals. “I will tell my husband like, ‘Don’t get me anything’ ’cause that means I have to get him something, I’m so awful!”

Since the seven-time Grammy Award-winner is usually touring this time of year, she’s taking full advantage of being able to prepare for the holidays, telling us, “This year I feel like Christmas was, I was a little more on point, and had my decorations up earlier, and had my Christmas shopping done earlier cause I actually had time to do it.”

She adds: “This year I actually got Mike a present!”

With Underwood having the time to buy her husband a gift, you would thinks she’s making it on Fisher’s “nice” list this year, but she jokingly admits: “It might depend on what day you ask him.”

“I think I’m pretty good, I mean we’ve made it through a difficult year with a whole lot of together time. So I feel like that’s good.”

The “Cry Pretty” singer may not believe she’s the best gift giver, but she definitely delivered this season with her first-ever holiday album and accompanying HBO Max special, “My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood.”

The festive special sees Underwood performing original and beloved classics off the 11-track project, including her duet with John Legend on his new ballad “Hallelujah”.

Fans will also see an adorable behind-the-scenes look of Underwood recording “Little Drummer Boy” with her 5-year-old son Isaiah.

Watch our full interview with the singer below.