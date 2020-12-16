Drake Shares LEGO Replica Of His Ultra-Luxe Toronto Mansion

If Drake gets lost in his 50,000 square-foot Toronto mansion, he can look at this LEGO replica for help.

Drake has a miniature version of his ultra-luxe mansion in LEGO form. The “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper shared a photo of the terrific replica on his Instagram Story. The LEGO property boasts a spacious courtyard, multiple buildings, vehicles, more than a dozen windows, a large backyard and a big body of water.

Drake has a Lego set of his own house? My house would only require 10 pieces 😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kDRs02b08D — Henry Dixon (@hennydix) December 16, 2020

It is uncertain whether or not the Canadian superstar built the LEGO replica himself. Drizzy’s actual mansion is located in the super-high-end Bridle Path neighbourhood of Toronto.

Drake is currently working on his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. The project is expected to drop in January through OVO Sound and Republic Records. It boasts the aforementioned “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk.