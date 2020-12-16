Craig Robinson Says Fans Of ‘The Office’ Want Him To Stop The Show From Leaving Netflix

Sadly for “The Office” fans, Craig Robinson isn’t in charge of streaming decisions.

On Tuesday night, the actor appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and talked about the pressure he’s been feeling from fans in the U.S. about the sitcom’s upcoming move from Netflix to the NBC streaming service Peacock.

“There’s one person on Instagram that keeps contacting me saying, ‘Please, don’t let them take “The Office’ off of Netflix,’” he said. “I want to answer back but I kind of like them thinking I have that power.”

Robinson explained that fans have reached out to him regularly to see if there’s some influence he might have over the decision.

“I don’t have anything to do with that,” he said.

Talking about getting to play the beloved character Darryl on the show, Robinson said, “It was serendipitous, for my life.”