Liam Payne Compares Jesy Nelson Leaving Little Mix To Zayn Malik Leaving One Direction

Liam Payne is getting déjà vu from Jesy Nelson’s departure from Little Mix.

Payne compared Nelson’s split from Little Mix to Zayn Malik’s separation from One Direction in a new video posted to TikTok.

RELATED: Liam Payne Teams With TikTok Sensation Dixie D’Amelio

Liam talking about the situation regarding Jesy leaving #LittleMix pic.twitter.com/sOYL6fqygJ — COAC3X' (@dothelarryshake) December 15, 2020

“Someone Zayn’d out! Which, you know… no, let’s be serious about this,” he said during a TikTok Live stream. “It’s always sad at this moment in time, when bands get into that sort of thing. And, I mean, having been there myself, I feel like Zayn had left for pretty much the same reasons, actually, in a weird way.”

“But, you know, I wish Jesy all the best. I wish the girls all the best with carrying on as a three,” he continued. “It’s a tough time; I do feel for them because everyone’s watching in that little fish bowl at the moment, and no one really understands what’s going on or how it feels for some people… sending a lot of love to Little Mix.”

RELATED: Liam Payne Calls Out British Tabloid For Misleading Headline

Nelson announced her departure from Little Mix earlier this week, citing the “constant pressure” of being in a girl group.

“I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she said. “There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process… I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy.”