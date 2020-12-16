Courtney Love Reveals She Was Almost Placed Under Conservatorship Like Britney Spears

Courtney Love was almost put in the same situation as Britney Spears.

On Tuesday, the musician responded at length to an Instagram commenter who asked, “Is it true that Lou Taylor – who planned the conservatorship for Britney with her father – wanted to put you in a conservatorship too?”

Love said, “Short answer is yes. Is it true that Lou Taylor – who planned the conservatorship for Britney with her father – wanted to put you in a conservatorship too?”

The 56-year-old continued, “I was successful at blocking only Lou , that’s just because I chant a lot which makes me lucky . But , . Not her buddies . I just looked at Britney’s account . There’s no point in sticking my neck out for her now , her pack of wolves almost killed me and my only child.”

Talking about Spears, who is currently in a battle over conservatorship with her father, Love said the pop star “looks damaged, f**ked up for life.”

She added, “I just got away from (Sam) lutfi after 8.5 hellish years . Bad as he is? He doesn’t hold a candle to those people. I’ve tried to lobby attorneys for years with a glimmer of humanity to take on Spears situation and they always p**y out. And frankly I’m done with it.”

Love said she knows “more about the Spears case than almost anyone there is. There was a time I’d have told you anything. Everything.”

“It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen done to another woman and trust me I’ve seen it all,” she continued. “But I’m ok now in Europe recovering from a near death illness that probably happened due to the stress of out maneuvering those assholes for pre Britney, 25 some years… we finally have a manager they’re all scared of and we are safe. I’m ok and most of all frances is ok. I’m not dragging us though the ptsd and trauma that lous name brings up in me.”

Noting that “no one can do that to us again,” Love concluded, “In exchange for that security . I don’t get to talk about the particulars . I’m keeping the security . I’m sorry but I can’t help you further .@vanityfair Britney ‘expose’ was a lazy farce . If that’s all there is for justice ? F**k it . I’ll make my own government . And do as I’m told.”