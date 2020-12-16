Halle Berry Reveals Her One Relationship Dealbreaker

Halle Berry is sharing some insight into her dating life.

The actress, 54, joined her BFF Lindsay Flores on a new episode of her Instagram Live show “Bad And Booshy”, and answered some fan-submitted questions about their relationship and their love lives.

While answering one question, “Would you ever date your friend’s ex-boyfriend or ex-husband?” Berry’s answer was a straight-up, “No.”

“Never. Never,” she said. “No I f**king wouldn’t. No, the answer is no.”

Later on in the episode of “Bad And Booshy”, which was brought back for season two on Instagram after popular demand, the pair chatted about the dos and don’ts of female friendship while giving viewers a look at their hilarious banter and hysterical conversations.

Berry and Flores have been best friends for two decades. Berry also brought on Flores as her fashion stylist and creative director.

The full episode will drop on Berry’s IGTV Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT.