George Clooney Says Tom Cruise ‘Didn’t Overreact’ With Tirade Over Crew Breaking COVID Protocols On Set

George Clooney says Tom Cruise was completely justified to berate product members for breaking COVID-19 protocols; however, Clooney would have taken a different approach.

On Tuesday, audio was leaked of Cruise completely blowing his lid at production members caught breaking COVID-19 protocols on the set of the new “Mission: Impossible” movie. Clooney analyzed the situation in a new interview on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show.

“He didn’t overreact because it is a problem,” he explained. “I have a friend who’s an AD on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response… if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs.”

RELATED: George Clooney Expresses Need To ‘Keep The Eye On The Ball’

“I wouldn’t have done it that big. I wouldn’t have, you know, pulled people out,” Clooney continued. “You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he’s absolutely right about that.”

The Academy Award-winning Best Actor and Oscar-nominated director doubled down on his stance. Clooney reasserted that he would take a different approach but admits he can’t judge Cruise without having witnessed the incident in person.

“People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It’s just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way,” he said. “I think it doesn’t help necessarily to point to specific people in that way and do it that… but, you know, everybody has their own style.”

“The people who were on that shoot will tell us more about it,” Clooney concluded. “He’s not wrong at all about that. You know, I just, I don’t know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don’t know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before.”

RELATED: George Clooney Confident ‘There’s Always Going To Be A Great Space For Cinema’

Cruise dropped plenty an F-bomb during his tirade on the “Mission: Impossible 7” set.

“I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies!” Cruise yelled. “We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf**kers.”

“I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f**king gone,” he threatened. “And if anyone in this crew does it – that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f**king do it again.”