‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Diana Hawkins Is Stealing Hearts With Her Winning Personality

“Wheel of Fortune” contestant Diana Hawkins is winning money and stealing hearts with her undeniably charming personality.

Hawkins was a burst of life and enthusiasm in what has been a rather dreary 2020. “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak was taken aback by Hawkins’ energetic demeanour; however, viewers at home were delighted by it.

Diana is VERY VERY happy to be here. Seriously, if I had 1/4 of her energy, I'd be very happy! #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/EFmrrovTF5 — AC Junior 😷 (@CamJunior1972) December 16, 2020

“You look happy to be here,” Sajak remarked. “Like, almost hysterically happy to be here.”

The data analyst from Los Angeles not only had a winning smile, but also a winning game-plan. Hawkins solved several puzzles in regulation play and amassed $19,850 before heading to the bonus puzzle.

Hawkins needed less than one second to solve the bonus puzzle and earned an additional $38,000. Her grand total was a whopping $57,850.

Every game show on the planet should be reaching out to Diana to get her on. #WheelOfFortune — Jason (@jaymax) December 16, 2020

“You know, and it’s a tricky business because sometimes someone will have a lot of enthusiasm but it kind of gets away in the game playing, but she seemed to feed into that,” Sajak said in closing. “She played very well.”

Many online have already crowned Hawkins the greatest “Wheel of Fortune” contestant of all-time.

Diana is the best #Wheel contestant ever. She rocks tonight! #WheelOfFortune — Myles-Spike Webby (@1986Webber) December 16, 2020