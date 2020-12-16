Kelly Clarkson Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With A Christmas Cover

Kelly Clarkson is belting out the holiday hits with a bluesy cover of the 1989 song “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

While the song title shares its name with Mariah Carey’s ubiquitous Christmas classic, the version Clarkson performs was initially recorded by novelty band Vince Vance & the Valiants. Clarkson also recorded the song as a Christmas single this year.

Dressed in black velvet and backed by her tuxedo-wearing band, Clarkson hits all the right holiday high notes in her rendition of the song from the Christmas-themed set of her talk show.

Clarkson only has one Christmas album to her name, 2013’s Wrapped In Red, but the singer has been getting festive on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and performing covers of “Silent Night”, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and her duet with Brett Eldrege, “Under The Mistletoe” so far this month.