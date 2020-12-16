Pharrell Williams Dissects Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: ‘It May Be Legal, But It’s Still A Crime’

Pharrell Williams thinks it is criminal that Scooter Braun can own the rights to Taylor Swift’s masters.

Williams, 47, touched on the debate in an interview with Variety. The “Happy” hitmaker did not blame Braun directly, instead pointing to a system inadequately weighed against artists.

“There’s no other industry out there in the world where a start-up gets off the ground and doesn’t own the trademark — it just doesn’t make sense. It may be legal, but it’s still a crime,” Pharrell argued.

“If a bank walks away with ownership of a company and the trademark, how much should a creator really be participating?” he asked. “The artist should always have the lion’s share of their creation,” he said of the imperative for artists to retain rights of their music.”

Pharrell continued to express displeasure with the current laws in place regarding music rights.

“It’s really unfortunate, you know. There was room for [Scooter] to make his acquisition because that’s just the way the business is, and I felt for [Taylor] and not being able to be in control of it,” Pharrell added. “There’s a system in place that’s just all wrong.”

“He’s a businessman and he also represents artists, so from his point of view he’s just making an acquisition of something that he felt would be a good investment,” he said. “But the artist should have the opportunity [to retain ownership], and I don’t know whether she did or she didn’t.”

Pharrell wrapped up his statement by insisting that creators should retain the rights to their art.

“I just know that the system is wired in ways that is oftentimes not always fair to the creator,” Pharrell concluded. “I think it should be the norm that the creators retain their rights.”