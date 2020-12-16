Emma Fuhrmann Shares Her Disappointment After Her ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Role Is Recast For ‘Ant-Man 3’

Emma Fuhrmann admits she’s as sad as her fans are to learn that she’ll no longer be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last week, during Disney’s Investor Day presentation, Marvel Studios announced that Fuhrmann’s role — she played Cassie Lang, daughter of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang (a.k.a. Ant-Man) in “Avengers: Endgame” — was being recast.

According to Marvel’s announcement, Kathryn Newton will be playing Cassie in the third “Ant-Man” movie, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

Fuhrmann took to Twitter on Monday to reveal she, like fans, learned the role had been recast during the Investor Day presentation.

“I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday,” she tweeted, thanking fans for “all your kind messages.”

She continued: “I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU.”

In a followup tweet, Fuhrmann added: “I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU & the biggest movie of all time. Being an actress is still my #1 passion & I look forward to what the future holds. Xo Emma ❤️.”

During the presentation on Thursday, Marvel announced that Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer would all be returning for the new “Ant-Man” sequel. In addition to Newton, Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) has been cast as Kang the Conqueror.