Paul McCartney Coordinated With Taylor Swift So Their Albums Wouldn’t Release At The Same Time

Paul McCartney returned to SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Tuesday, marking his second appearance on the show since the beginning of the pandemic.

This time, Sir Paul — who spoke via phone — was there to promote his upcoming album McCartney III. As fans know, Stern is a uber-fan of The Beatles, and he had plenty of questions that led McCartney into an array of fascinating conversational directions.

One of these had to do with coordinating the release date of his album with that of Taylor Swift’s evermore, preventing the two coming out at the same time and stealing thunder from each other.

While evermore was a secret to everyone else in the world, McCartney revealed he got a heads-up from none other than Swift herself.

“I did the Rolling Stone cover with Taylor Swift and she just emailed me recently. And she said, ‘I wasn’t telling anyone, but I’ve got another album.’ And she said, ‘So I was going to put it out on my birthday,’ which I think was the 10th,” McCartney explained.

“And then she said, ‘But I found out you were going to put it out on the 10th. So I moved it to the 18th’ and then she found out we were coming out on the 18th so she moved back to the 10th,” he added. “So I mean, you know, people do keep out of each other’s way. It’s a nice thing to do.”

In fact, McCartney recalled how The Beatles and The Rolling Stones had a similar agreement. Admitting “there is a rivalry,” McCartney said, “We would ring up the Stones and say, ‘When’s your single coming out?’ ‘June 30th.’ ‘Okay, we’ll put ours out July 30th.’

Stern also asked McCartney about how he felt about being known as “the cute one” in The Beatles.

“I hated that,” he admitted, but joked, “Once it’s said it kind of sticks, but I just can’t help being cute… they just had to say, ‘He’s the cute one, he’s the quiet one, he’s the witty one, and he’s the drummer.”

Stern was also interested in McCartney’s songwriting process, leading McCartney to reveal he wrote the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band classic “When I’m 64” when he was just 15.

“We had a piano in the house… I wrote the tune, I didn’t write the words – those came later,” he explained. “I was just fascinated, you know, with music… this whole idea that you can sit down and there’s nothing except you start playing and then there’s a song – I find that magical.”

McCartney told Stern he didn’t really think much of his songwriting hobby until he met John Lennon.

“It wasn’t special until I met John,” said McCartney . “I said, ‘I’ve written a few songs’ and he said, ‘Oh, so have I’… and that’s what started it all.”