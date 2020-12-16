Seth MacFarlane Is Rebooting ’80s Teen Blockbuster ‘Revenge Of The Nerds’

Seth MacFarlane is getting his hands on “Revenge Of The Nerds”.

MacFarlane has been tasked with conjuring up a reboot of the ’80s comedy, according to Variety. The “Family Guy” creator will develop the “Revenge Of The Nerds” remake for 20th Century Studios.

Twin comedians Keith and Kenny Lucas are expected to star in and write the film. Alex Rubens will serve as a co-writer on the project.

The film “won’t be a remake of the 1984 comedy, which hasn’t aged all that well and has been criticized in recent years for depictions of rape,” per Variety. “Instead, the contemporary reimagining will pontificate about today’s nerd culture and what even constitutes a geek in the 21st century.”

“Revenge Of The Nerds” was originally in 1984 and starred Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards, Ted McGinley, and Bernie Casey. The teen sex comedy was panned by critics.