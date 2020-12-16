Katherine Heigl And Harry Connick Jr. Are A Pair Of Worried Parents In Eerie First Look At ‘Fear Of Rain’

The latest young adult obsession is coming.

In the first look at the upcoming drama/horror, “Fear Of Rain”, Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick Jr. are worried about their daughter Rain, played by Madison Iseman, after she is diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Per the official synopsis, “Fear Of Rain”, follows Rain Burroughs after her diagnosis “as she tries to figure out which of the disturbing images, harrowing voices, and traumatic feelings she experiences are real and which are all in her mind.”

Rain later enlists help from Caleb (Israel Broussard), the “charmingly awkward new boy at school” – who may not be real.

Eugenie Bondurant also stars.

“Fear Of Rain” hits VOD Feb. 12.