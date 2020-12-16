Martha Stewart Demonstrates How To Decorate Marijuana-Leaf Christmas Cookies

The influence of Snoop Dogg has seeped into Martha Stewart’s holiday baking — and that’s a good thing.

On Wednesday, Stewart and her “Potluck Dinner Party” co-star reunited virtually for a corporate event, demonstrating how to bake and decorate Christmas cookies.

According to People, more than 400,000 viewed the tutorial, held for Salesforce.

is getting into the holiday spirit with some cookie decorating — but these are not just any old cookies.

Stewart’s cookie designs were both traditional and otherwise, especially a batch of cookies shaped like marijuana leaves.

“It looks like Santa’s little elves have been everywhere in my kitchen,” she said in a clip from the tutorial that she shared on Instagram.

“I’m decorating it with red dots cause it’s so pretty on the bright, bright green,” added as she decorated the cookies with icing.

In addition to those, she also showed off some bone-shaped cookies with “Snoop” written on them in icing.