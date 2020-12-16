Oliver Stone Reveals He’s Receiving The Russian Version Of The COVID-19 Vaccine

By Brent Furdyk.

Oliver Stone revealed he’s already received a shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

While there are two types of vaccines available in North America — one produced by Pfizer, the other by Moderna — the director of such films as “JFK” and “Wall Street” was injected with neither of those.

“I got a vaccine shot. I don’t know if it’s going to work, I got it a few days ago. I’ve heard good things about the Russian vaccine,” Stone said in an interview with Associated Press. “I have to get a second shot in 45 days. But I’m hopeful.”

RELATED: Oliver Stone Calls Hollywood ‘Too Fragile, Too Sensitive’ Over COVID: ‘It’s Ridiculous’

Stone, who’s in Russia filming a documentary, received an injection of the Sputnik V vaccine, named for the Russian satellite. According to reports, Sputnik V is 91.4 per cent effective.

“It’s a very good vaccine,” Stone declared. “I don’t understand why it’s being ignored in the West.”

Click to View Gallery

Celebs Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP