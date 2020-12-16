George Clooney paid a virtual visit to SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, and opened up about the first time he met his future wife, Amal.

According to Clooney, a friend was heading to the Cannes Film Festival and was planning on stopping by his home on the shore of Italy’s Lake Como, and asked if he could bring Amal along.

Clooney recalled being blown away when he first met her. “And she’s stunning and funny and the smartest person in every room she walks into,” he explained. “I was really taken with her. We sat up all night and talked. But we didn’t date.”

Once their relationship became romantic, Clooney admitted he pulled out all the stops for one of their first dates, when he took her to London’s famed Abbey Road Studios, where he was in the process of scoring a movie.

“And I thought, well, if you’re ever going to impress anybody, it’s with a 150-piece orchestra at Abbey Road.”

Clooney also discussed how he popped the question, revealing the meticulous plan he set in motion.

“And I prepped it all, man. I got the ring, and I’ve got it all set up. I’m ready. I’ve got my aunt Rosemary [Clooney]’s soundtrack, and I’ve got it all timed out so I’m gonna ask her on this one song,” he said. “But we’ve never talked about marriage, so I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

After a candlelit dinner, he asked her to get something from a nearby drawer, where he’d hidden the ring in a place where she couldn’t miss it.

“And I’m on my knee. And I know exactly how long it took for her to say yes, because I know what song was playing when she said yes, and it was 20 minutes I’m on my knee,” he added. “She was in shock.”

Check out another segment of Clooney’s “Howard Stern Show” interview, in which he reveals how he channelled his uncle in order to come up with the accent for his character in “O Brother, Where Art Thou”.