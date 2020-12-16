Mike Colter Is Open To Luke Cage Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe But ‘I’m Not Holding My Breath’

When Disney’s streaming service Disney+ was first announced, it spelled the end of the Marvel series streaming on Netflix, with “Daredevil”, “The Punisher”, “Jessica Jones” and others all cancelled.

The star of one of those Marvel Netflix series says he’s definitely open to reprising his superhero character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but nobody’s asked him yet.

In an interview with Coming Soon, “Luke Cage” star Mike Colter — currently starring in Global‘s “Evil” — admitted he was sad to say goodbye to that role after three seasons on Netflix, but nobody “whatsoever” has contacted him about resurrecting the character in the MCU.

“I got to say, I rarely think about it in the sense of what could be or will be, I know fans are eager to see something with the character,” Colter explained.

“I know I established him and it was an honour to do that, but I don’t know what the future holds, I’m just in my mode of doing ‘Evil’ right now and a few films on hiatus,” Colter continued.

“If something happens, I’d love to have a conversation with them,” he added, “but for now I’m not holding my breath, I’m happy either way, it was a good run.”

The door may have opened just a crack for Colter to step back into Luke Cage’s shoes; according to a previous report from Coming Soon, “Daredevil” star Charlie Cox is set to reprise the role of the blind superhero in Tom Holland’s third “Spider-Man” film, although Marvel has yet to confirm the rumour.