Tina Fey Reveals She Helped Save A Man’s Life

Tina Fey’s time in quarantine has been eventful.

The actress chatted with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” about how she saved a man’s life earlier this year.

Explaining how she and her family got out of the city during lockdown and rented a house, she said on Day 1 she was outside having her coffee when she heard a cry for help.

After checking with different family members if it was a bird or a person, she called the police.

“I just hear something going ‘Help,'” she recalled, adding of when the cops got there: “The cops take off and then we found out a couple of hours later that it was a guy who flipped a kayak in the Hudson and was floating.

“They found him a mile north in the river.”

RELATED: Tina Fey Puts Mariah Carey’s ‘Mean Girls’ Fandom To The Test

“I saved a man’s life,” Fey shared. “He doesn’t know, but it was us.”

She then questioned why anyone would choose to kayak down that particular stretch of water.

“The Hudson?” she asked. “That’s not a stream. It’s like a rat toilet!”

Fey also spoke about getting her very first car during quarantine, telling Fallon: “I’m a big subway, bus b***h.”

Despite her husband’s advice to pick a “fun car,” suggesting a Mini Cooper, Jeep, or BMW, Fey said she went with a Subaru Forester.

RELATED: Tina Fey And ’30 Rock’ Cast Reunite Ahead Of One-Night-Only Special

“I want a car that looks like a medical sneaker,” she laughed of the “basic” car, which her 15-year-old daughter said looked like a “Karen car.”

Fey joked, “I’m naming her Karen. No one in the family finds it humorous that I named the car.”

The star was on the show to promote her new Disney and Pixar movie “Soul”.