Salma Hayek’s Pet Owl Perches On Top Of Her Head As She Shows Off Stunning Christmas Tree In Festive Snaps

Salma Hayek was joined by some special friends as she enjoyed a festive day decorating the house this week.

Hayek shared snaps of her stunning Christmas tree as she posed with her two owls.

The actress, 54, said one, called Kering, liked the tree but preferred to sit on top of her head.

Kering made his debut on Hayek’s Instagram back in February 2019.

Hayek definitely dressed for the occasion, donning a green glittery sweater with a ladybird on the front of it.

The star regularly speaks about her many pets, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2013: “I have five horses, four alpacas, one cat, eight dogs, one hamster, five parrots, two fish, I’m sure I’m forgetting something.

“This is like giving thanks at the Oscars — you’re forgetting someone. Oh, I forgot! I have bunny rabbits, I have turkeys, chickens, same with the rabbits. Be careful just buy one.

“I don’t know something is in the air at my ranch, animals keep reproducing!”

Hayek now lives in London with her husband of 11 years, Francois, 58, and their 13-year old daughter Valentina.