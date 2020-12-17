Sophie Turner Calls Out Anti-Maskers On Instagram

Wearing a mask really isn’t that hard.

On Wednesday, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner took to Instagram to give a piece of her mind to all the anti-maskers out there amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart,” Turner said.

“And that’s the tea,” she added, taking a sip out of a mug.

Over the summer Turner gave birth to her first child, daughter Willa, with her husband Joe Jonas.

Back in March, Turner urged fans to respect social distancing guidelines.

“Stay inside,” she said a the time. “Don’t be f**king stupid. Even if you count your ‘freedom over […] your health.'”