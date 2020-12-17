Stephen Colbert Mocks Tom Cruise With Clip Of Santa Furiously Telling Off His Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Stephen Colbert poked fun at that Tom Cruise coronavirus rant during Wednesday’s “Late Show”.

Colbert aired a small sketch showing Santa Claus slamming Rudolph and all his elves for not following the rules when they’re creating thousands of jobs.

Rudolph asked, “But then who will guide your sleigh tonight, Santa?”

The scene then cut to Santa and Mrs. Claus delivering presents in a fighter jet, a nod to Cruise’s “Top Gun” role.

The video comes after audio emerged online of Cruise yelling at staff for not following COVID-19 protocols on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” in London.

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!” Cruise shouted. The actor is also a producer on the big-budget action flick and was closely involved with developing the filmmaking protocols that have allowed “M:I 7” and other films to resume production in the midst of the pandemic.

“I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers — and they’re looking at us, and using us to make their movies,” Cruise continued.

“We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers!” he went on. “I don’t ever want to see it again! Ever! And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, and if I see you do it again you’re f**king gone!”

