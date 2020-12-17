Robbie Williams Says High Fish Diet Nearly Killed Him With Mercury And Arsenic Poisoning

Robbie Williams is swearing off fish for the rest of his life.

Appearing on Radio X this week, the 46-year-old singer revealed that he almost died from mercury and arsenic poisoning due to eating too much fish.

RELATED: Robbie Williams Reunites With Take That For Virtual Concert

“I was eating fish twice a day and I’ve got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

“Do you know what I thought when I heard that? I’ve won!” Williams continued. “That’s how my ego works! ‘I’ve got the highest… did you say the highest? Thank you. I literally won the mercury award!'”

Explaining that he got tested at the behest of his wife Ayda Field, Williams was thankful to learn the results.

RELATED: Robbie Williams Offers 23-Years-Later Apology To Jane Seymour For Pretending Her Castle Was His For ‘MTV Cribs’

“I got my mercury tested because my wife’s neurotic and she gets all sorts of tests all the time. Anyway, thank God!” he said. “I could’ve dropped dead of mercury and arsenic poisoning.”

Williams added, “I went plant-based the next day!”