Meghan Markle Wears A Santa Hat And Dances Along To Richard Marx Christmas Track In Resurfaced Music Video

A resurfaced clip of Meghan Markle starring in Richard Marx’s “Christmas Spirit” music video has been doing the rounds online, just in time for the holidays.

The Duchess of Sussex wears a Christmas hat and mimes and dances along to the catchy tune in the 2012 music video alongside “Suits” co-stars Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty.

The clip also features cameos from Olivia Newton-John, David Copperfield, and Hugh Jackman.

Meghan was just starting out on “Suits” at the time and was still relatively unknown.

This Christmas will be Meghan and Prince Harry’s first living in Santa Barbara together as a family with one-year-old Archie.

“The couple will be spending Christmas at home in California quietly with Archie and Doria [Ragland] joining them,” a source told ET of their low-key plans.

“Meghan, who is an accomplished cook, will be preparing some of their favourite dishes with Harry and Doria pitching in.”