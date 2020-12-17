Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her In A Biopic

If Netflix ever makes a Dionne Warwick movie, the singer has the perfect person to play her.

On Wednesday, the 80-year-old music legend posted a video on Twitter in which she makes the pitch to the streamer for a biopic.

As for who might play her, Warwick said it would “obviously” have to be Teyana Taylor.

This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR. pic.twitter.com/acGbBKGFfH — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 16, 2020

The official Netflix Twitter account responded to Warwick’s idea:

Taylor also reacted to Warwick’s idea: