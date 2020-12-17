Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Daughter Jasmine’s Fifth Birthday

It was a big week in the Johnson household.

On Wednesday, Dawyne Johnson celebrated his daughter Jasmine’s fifth birthday, sharing a video of the small party on his Instagram account.

“Jazzy turned 5yrs old today and this lil’ tornado has no idea how much her and her baby sister anchors our soul,” he wrote.

“Like all of you families around the world, we’ve had to have very low key COVID birthday celebrations for our babies this year, but our love and mana will always be the strongest things that flow in this family. In the end, that’s really all that matters.”

The 48-year-old actor has two daughters with wife Lauren Hashian.

Back in September, the whole family tested positive for COVID-19.

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well,” Johnson wrote on Instagram at the time. “And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.”