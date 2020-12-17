Fantasia Barrino Gets Candid About Fertility Struggle: ‘This Is A Three-Year Journey We’ve Been On’

Fantasia Barrino is speaking about her fertility struggles in a new interview with “The Tamron Hall Show”.

Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor share their three-year journey to fertility with Hall, after announcing they were expecting their first child together in November.

This is Barrino’s third child. She is also mom to two children — Dallas Xavier, 9, and Zion Quari, 19 — from a previous relationship. Taylor is also dad to a son named Treyshaun.

The “American Idol” alum says of the gift of pregnancy right now and how she’s feeling, “I can definitely feel everything. Third child in, so a little older now — so it hits a little different. But we are very, very — especially in this time — we’re very grateful that God is bringing this type of joy to our life and we can kind of block out, or try at least to block out, a lot of the stuff that is going on and focus on this gift.”

She adds, “I’m feeling good. Mornings are a little tough for me but again, this is my third time riding this rodeo so I got it. I think the greatest gift that I have is a supportive husband that won’t let me touch anything, do anything, I wake up to breakfast so it makes it a whole lot better.”

Barrino talks about her approach to fertility, telling Hall: “At first we thought we were going to have to do different things like everybody was suggesting IVF because it wasn’t happening. This is a three-year journey we’ve been on. And then we went back in and I found out that one of my tubes was closed, we went back and then she says, ‘Well, now that one’s open the other ones closed.’”

The star continues, “We decided let’s just pause. Let’s let God be God. And if this is something that he wants for us to truly have, because my mother brought up the idea… We were both like, ‘Let’s just travel, we don’t need more kids, we have grandkids,’ and my mom was like, ‘You guys will regret not having a love child.’ So we blame this on her. But we said, ‘Let God be God and we’re gonna sit back and just see what happens,’ and truly Tam[ron], I kid you not, I forgot about it.”

Barrino then shares of her initial reaction to her pregnancy test results: “I was just like, ‘Forget it,’ and then I woke up one night and when I was just like, ‘Something’s different,’ took the test, I took six tests.

“I was like ‘Oh, just try it,’ and sure enough, I threw the test at him I was so excited.”