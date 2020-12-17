Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively With Humorous PSA About No ‘D**ks’ Post-Pregnancy

Ryan Reynolds is back on his trolling game — this time with his wife.

On Wednesday, the “Deadpool” star tagged wife Blake Lively in the comments on a humorous PSA educating women on avoiding “d**ks” after pregnancy, produced by his company Maximum Effort.

“I’d tag @blakelively but I’m afraid that might not go well for me,” he wrote in a comment.

Reynolds and Lively have three children together. The couple’s youngest child was born in 2019.

The two regularly troll each other on social media, including earlier this year when Lively poked fun at his pandemic ponytail.

“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” she wrote.

Reynolds responded jokingly, “Clearly your birth control doesn’t work, so…”