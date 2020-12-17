Tom Hanks Says Jimmy Stewart Kept A Painting Of His Horse Co-Star Pie

Tom Hanks says Jimmy Stewart was not one for memorabilia but he did keep one particular piece.

Hanks shared the story with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show”. Hanks met Stewart at his house during a photoshoot. The only piece of memorabilia the legendary actor seemed to own was a painting of horse co-star, Pie.

“There was a time when so many westerns were made that actors always rode the same horse in every western they made,” Hanks said. “‘Oh yeah, the wranglers would keep it out by Griffith Park… That’s where we all had our horses.’”

Hanks also dished on his own experiences riding a horse named Wimpy on the set of “News of the World”.

“They have those eyes on the side of their head, and they just kinda look at you like this,” Hanks said, doing his best horse impression. “Those big, deep brown eyes. And I got the distinct feeling that Wimpy was deciding whether or not to put up with me that day.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.