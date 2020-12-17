Tyler Perry Inspires Thirsty Replies To ‘Midlife Crisis’ Post-Workout Selfie

Tyler Perry is single, and fans are hoping he’s ready to mingle.

On Wednesday, the billionaire actor and media mogul took to Facebook and Twitter with a post-workout selfie and a special holiday message.

RELATED: Tyler Perry Donates $100,000 To Legal Defence Fund For Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like,” he wrote, along with the buff selfie. “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”

This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and… continued: https://t.co/gLHyNwRauG pic.twitter.com/3eXzXU2BEb — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 17, 2020

More than just inspiring good cheer, Perry’s post inspired a fair number of women to thirstily shoot their shot at him in the hopes of easing his “midlife crisis.”

51 and still look the same as I did in high school! 💁🏾‍♀️ Single and blessed with the kids all moved out. Maybe I deserve some company. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/UrnDba8Dvl — Ariel (@SONATlNE) December 17, 2020

Tyler Perry looking good at 51 years young… Me at 70 years young and Loving 🥰 Life to the Fullest… Tyler if you ever need a shoulder to cry 😢 on… I’m only 10 digits away… Peace & Blessings… pic.twitter.com/HkbNsTma36 — Latosha Thomas (@cooltosha25) December 17, 2020

Hey, Tyler. This is what 49 and single looks like. My kids are out of the house and in college and I’m living my blessed life. Dm me. pic.twitter.com/9F1tC8QWKz — Maya 🦋 (@mayaokc) December 17, 2020

well tyler, I’m 26 and id you ever and I mean ever need anyone to talk to, I’m here 🤍😭 pic.twitter.com/EYbDwzAiju — Chèri (@Teeshacheri) December 17, 2020

Hi Ty , no need to worry I’m 46 , single and loving life this too shall pass. Through god anything is possible.❤️ (also don’t mind being a step mom just saying) pic.twitter.com/L51cFcI2KJ — Queen Kane (@lelo_meela) December 17, 2020

RELATED: Tyler Perry Feeds 5,000 Families With Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

It was comedian Rob Delaney, however, who had the best response to Perry’s tweet.