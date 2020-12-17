Tyler Perry Inspires Thirsty Replies To ‘Midlife Crisis’ Post-Workout Selfie

By Corey Atad.

Tyler Perry. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Tyler Perry. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Tyler Perry is single, and fans are hoping he’s ready to mingle.

On Wednesday, the billionaire actor and media mogul took to Facebook and Twitter with a post-workout selfie and a special holiday message.

RELATED: Tyler Perry Donates $100,000 To Legal Defence Fund For Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like,” he wrote, along with the buff selfie. “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”

More than just inspiring good cheer, Perry’s post inspired a fair number of women to thirstily shoot their shot at him in the hopes of easing his “midlife crisis.”

RELATED: Tyler Perry Feeds 5,000 Families With Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

It was comedian Rob Delaney, however, who had the best response to Perry’s tweet.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP